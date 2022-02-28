Winnipeg assault sends woman to hospital

A woman is in hospital after a serious assault in Winnipeg.

Police were called to a suite on Elgin Avenue near Isabel Street shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

The woman was rushed to hospital, police said. Her condition is not known.

Police have not provided any further details.

Several police cruisers were parked outside an apartment complex near the corner of Elgin and Isabel around 6:30 a.m.

Police cruisers are seen near the intersection of Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

