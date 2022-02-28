Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg assault sends woman to hospital

Police were called to a suite on Elgin Avenue near Isabel Street shortly before 5 a.m. A woman who had been seriously assaulted was rushed to hospital, police said.

A police vehicle sits outside an Elgin Avenue apartment block after officers were called to investigate a serious assault early Monday morning. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A woman is in hospital after a serious assault in Winnipeg.

Police were called to a suite on Elgin Avenue near Isabel Street shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

The woman was rushed to hospital, police said. Her condition is not known.

Police have not provided any further details.

Several police cruisers were parked outside an apartment complex near the corner of Elgin and Isabel around 6:30 a.m.

Police cruisers are seen near the intersection of Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

