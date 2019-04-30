Suspicious vehicle call leads to discovery of man in medical distress in Wolseley

A report of a suspicious vehicle in Winnipeg's Wolseley neighbourhood led police to a man in medical distress, who later died.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of Palmerston Avenue and Aubrey Street, near the Robert A. Steen Community Centre, following a report about the vehicle, police said Tuesday.

While searching the area, officers found a man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Multiple people were arrested as part of the investigation, the police spokesperson said, adding that while the man's death isn't considered suspicious, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

