City of Winnipeg makes changes to annual snow route parking regulations

Winnipeg's annual snow route parking ban is getting a new name and new rules that would allow the prohibition on overnight parking to start as early as Nov. 1, depending on weather conditions.

The annual snow route parking ban prohibited street parking on designated streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 to the last day of February, regardless of weather conditions.

Under the new rules, what's now called the winter route parking ban will keep the same hours, but it can start on or any time after Nov. 1, depending on the weather. It will be lifted in the spring when it is no longer needed, but can stay in place until the end of April.

The city will provide a seven-day notice before the ban comes into effect in fall.

No changes are being made to the two-hour extension on the parking ban that occasionally comes into effect when crews need more time on the roads, usually after a major snowfall. The extended ban starts at midnight and ends at 7 a.m.

Winnipeg residents can look up winter parking bans in their area on the city website.

The city's annual snow clearing budget was wiped out within the first three months of 2022 due to record snowfall.