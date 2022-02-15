Winnipeg artists harness wind, creativity to decorate river trail as part of Windsock Exposition

A group of nine local artists and organizations have found the beauty in Winnipeg's famously strong winds, by crafting unique windsocks to decorate the city's river trail.

Nine projects were chosen by The Forks to be featured as part of its second annual Windsock Exposition — an art installation along the six-kilometre Nestaweya River Trail, which runs down stretches of the Red and Assiniboine rivers.

Winnipeg artist Marie-Rosette Mikulu's windsock, titled The Colour of Change, uses colours and materials that represent her African roots.

She says sharing her culture through African print fabric was important.

"I really want people, when they see it, to not unsee it — and then learn. Do a little research about African print fabric, African culture and Black culture."

The Colour of Change by Marie-Rosette Mikulu is one of nine windsocks featured as part of the exposition. (Kristhine Guerrero)

Each of this year's windsocks have their own unique style, but one stands out because it doesn't even need wind.

It needs socks.

Lindsey Koepke from 5468796 Architecture was part of the team that created Wind{ter} Socks.

"We broke down the term 'windsock' and thought, wouldn't it be fun if we built a big sock? And we could collect socks and have them distributed to people in need," Koepke said.

The windsock, made of plywood and vinyl, has openings for people to drop in socks, which will then be donated to the Main Street Project.

For the second year in a row, The Forks is excited to welcome The Forks Windsock Exposition 2022. <a href="https://t.co/VEGBzLR9vK">pic.twitter.com/VEGBzLR9vK</a> —@TheForks

The reaction so far has been positive, with many pairs of socks already donated, Koepke said.

People can help by donating new socks at The Forks, or by donating money online through the Wind{ter} Socks website, she said.

The Windsock Exposition 2022 installations will remain along the river trail for the rest of its season, The Forks said. Last year, the trail stayed open until March 2.

Current trail conditions, including a list of which sections are open, can be found here.

WATCH | Unique windsocks decorate Nestaweya River Trail: