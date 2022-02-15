Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Video

Winnipeg artists harness wind, creativity to decorate river trail as part of Windsock Exposition

Nine windsocks from local artists are decorating the Nestaweya river trail, which runs from The Forks down the Red and Assiniboine rivers.

Work of 9 artists, organizations showcased through exhibition of unique windsocks along 6-kilometre trail

Joanne Roberts · CBC News ·
Wind{ter} Socks by 5468796 Architecture is featured at The Forks' Windsock Exposition 2022. Nine different windsocks can be found along the trail this year as part of the art installation. (Kristhine Guerrero)

A group of nine local artists and organizations have found the beauty in Winnipeg's famously strong winds, by crafting unique windsocks to decorate the city's river trail.

Nine projects were chosen by The Forks to be featured as part of its second annual Windsock Exposition — an art installation along the six-kilometre Nestaweya River Trail, which runs down stretches of the Red and Assiniboine rivers.

Winnipeg artist Marie-Rosette Mikulu's windsock, titled The Colour of Change, uses colours and materials that represent her African roots. 

She says sharing her culture through African print fabric was important.

"I really want people, when they see it, to not unsee it — and then learn. Do a little research about African print fabric, African culture and Black culture." 

The Colour of Change by Marie-Rosette Mikulu is one of nine windsocks featured as part of the exposition. (Kristhine Guerrero)

Each of this year's windsocks have their own unique style, but one stands out because it doesn't even need wind.

It needs socks.

Lindsey Koepke from 5468796 Architecture was part of the team that created Wind{ter} Socks.

"We broke down the term 'windsock' and thought, wouldn't it be fun if we built a big sock? And we could collect socks and have them distributed to people in need," Koepke said.

The windsock, made of plywood and vinyl, has openings for people to drop in socks, which will then be donated to the Main Street Project.

The reaction so far has been positive, with many pairs of socks already donated, Koepke said.

People can help by donating new socks at The Forks, or by donating money online through the Wind{ter} Socks website, she said.

The Windsock Exposition 2022 installations will remain along the river trail for the rest of its season, The Forks said. Last year, the trail stayed open until March 2.

Current trail conditions, including a list of which sections are open, can be found here.

WATCH | Unique windsocks decorate Nestaweya River Trail:

Winnipeg Windsock Exposition at The Forks

4 hours ago
Duration 1:57
Windsocks from local artists are decorating The Forks as it celebrates its second annual Windsock Exposition. 1:57

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joanne Roberts

Winnipeg filmmaker

Joanne Roberts is an award-winning Winnipeg filmmaker. She is currently a reporter-in-training with CBC Manitoba’s Pathways program. Find her on social media @reporterjoanne

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now