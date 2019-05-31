Dry conditions could spark more grass fires this weekend, city warns

After fighting 73 wildland fires so far this spring, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is asking Winnipeggers to do their part.

That means using approved fire pits, except when winds are above 25 km/h and all fires are banned.

"This year, we are seeing dry conditions which increase the risk of these types of fires significantly," said fire Chief John Lane, in a release. "Forecasted strong winds [Friday] and through the weekend also increase the risk of wildland fires, as the wind can carry embers to different locations and create additional hotspots."

Last year, crews fought off 228 wildland or grass fires within city limits.

We are asking residents to be diligent in their activities as wildland, grass, and brush fires can spread quickly and do significant damage. These types of fires require a large amount of WFPS resources, often for long periods of time," Lane said.

They also suggest storing firewood at least 10 metres away from buildings and disposing of cigarettes and other smoking materials safely — i.e. not out a car window or in a planter.

Fire Smart homeowners manuals, with more tips, can be picked up at your local fire-paramedic station or online.

