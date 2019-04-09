Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party sells out

Friday night's Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party has sold out, Economic Development Winnipeg says.

All 15,000 tickets to the street party outside Bell MTS Place during the Winnipeg Jets' second playoff game had been sold by Friday morning, organizers said.

The tickets for the game-night playoff parties cost $5 this year (last year they were free), with proceeds going to charities, but that hasn't deterred Winnipeggers from flocking to downtown streets to watch the games on big screens with thousands of other fans.

Streets will close and buses will be rerouted from 11:30 a.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Donald Street will be closed from Portage Avenue to St. Mary Avenue, and Graham Avenue will be closed from Carlton Street to Garry Street. Smith Street will be closed to through traffic from St. Mary to Portage with limited access to the Millennium Library.

Bus stops located along Graham will be moved to St. Mary at Donald and Edmonton between St. Mary and Graham.

Winnipeg Transit Plus loading zones will be moved to eastbound Portage beside the Radisson Hotel and Hargrave Street on the north side of St. Mary.

The Jets hope to even the best-of-seven series with the St. Louis Blues at a game apiece after losing the opener 2-1 on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.