Scammers selling fake tickets for Winnipeg Jets whiteout parties online: police

Beware when trying to purchase tickets online for the Winnipeg Jets' downtown whiteout parties, Winnipeg police are warning after receiving reports of online scammers selling fake tickets to the sold-out events.

Victims have told police that they sent money to unknown sellers they found online in exchange for tickets to the street parties, only to be "ghosted" by the seller, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Jets owner True North Sports and Entertainment has confirmed that whiteout party tickets for Saturday's Game 3 and Game 4 next Monday have been sold out and tickets for further street parties are only being sold on Ticketmaster.

Last week, the company announced that 5,000 tickets will be available for each party, which are set to close down Donald Street between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue ahead of home games during the Winnipeg Jets' playoff run.

The Jets' first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights starts Tuesday night, with an 8:30 p.m. CT faceoff in Las Vegas. Thursday's Game 2 will also be in Vegas, before the series moves to Winnipeg for games 3 and 4.

If needed, Game 6 will also be in Winnipeg, on April 29.

Tuesday's news release from the Winnipeg Police Service noted tickets for any future street parties will only be sold through Ticketmaster and that tickets sold on any other online platform, including resale platforms, are unverifiable and should be considered fraudulent.