Winnipeg prepares to shut down for Whiteout party

Downtown Winnipeg streets are shutting down Wednesday and Friday morning and buses are being rerouted in preparation for the incoming Whiteout.

The winter city rarely slows down for snow, but when the Jets make the playoffs, a traffic-stopping storm ensues as crowds of Jets fans hit the streets.

There are several closures and transit reroutes for the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party events during the Jets' Wednesday and Friday night playoff games.

The following streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. Thursday and again at 11:30 a.m. Friday until 6:30 a.m. Saturday:

Donald Street from Portage Avenue to St. Mary Avenue.

Graham Avenue from Carlton Street to Garry Street.

Smith Street from St. Mary to Portage, but with maintained access to the Millennium Library parkade entrance from St. Mary, and to the Radisson Hotel parkade from the back lane south of Portage.

The Millennium Library will close early, at 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday. During the street closures, Millennium Library access will be through the Skywalk and the parkade.

All vehicle access to the parkade during street closures will be from Smith, and foot traffic will have to use the skywalk to get into the parkade.

No, not THAT kind of Winnipeg whiteout! (Trevor Brine/CBC) Winnipeg Transit buses will be taken off the Graham transitway between Carlton and Garry from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday, and from 11:30 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound bus stops on the closed section of Graham will move to York Avenue at Donald, and to northbound Smith at Graham.

Westbound bus stops will move from Graham to St. Mary at Donald and to Edmonton Street between St. Mary and Graham.

The following Winnipeg Transit Plus loading zones will also move:

Donald at Graham will move to eastbound Portage, next to the Radisson Hotel.

Millennium Library will move to the front driveway of the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters on Graham.

Cityplace will move to Hargrave on the north side of St. Mary.

If you want to go to a street party but you haven't got tickets yet, they're available through the Winnipeg Jets' website.