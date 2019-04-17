Whiteout parties raised $162K for 9 charities: United Way Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Whiteout street parties raised more than $162,000 that will go to local charities focused on addiction, homelessness and mental health.

Roughly 29,300 fans turned out for three street parties this month to support the Winnipeg Jets 2019 playoff run, said a news release from United Way Winnipeg.

Tickets to the events outside Bell MTS Place cost $5 this year. True North Sports & Entertainment announced early the money from ticket sales would go to United Way Winnipeg, which would then divide the money up among other groups.

A total of $162,555 was raised in ticket sales this year, United Way Winnipeg said in its release.

It said the funds will be split among nine charities:

Bruce Oake Foundation.

EAGLE Urban Transition Centre.

End Homelessness Winnipeg.

House of Peace.

Main Street Project.

Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba.

North Point Douglas Women's Centre.

Siloam Mission.

Spence Neighbourhood Community Renewal Corp.

Money will go to the agencies by May 18, United Way Winnipeg said. The recipients will report back on how the funds were used.