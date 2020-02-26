Wet'suwet'en solidarity round dancers shut down Portage and Main

A round dance in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C. who oppose a pipeline running through their territory shut down Winnipeg's Portage and Main intersection during Wednesday's rush hour.

Demonstrators chanted, sang and pounded drums in a circle as others held hands and danced around them, bringing traffic from all directions to a standstill.

Signs included messages such as "Manitoba supports Wet'suwet'en," "Wet'suwet'en strong" and "RCMP out of Wet'suwet'en."

"Stop the war on our women and our children, and jailing and imprisoning our land protectors," a woman holding a cardboard sign yelled. "That's our rule of law."

Demonstrations and transportation disruptions have spread across the country, as demonstrators continued to protest in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose a $6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline project in northern B.C.

New demonstrations began on Tuesday, a day after police arrested 10 protesters at a rail blockade near Belleville, Ont.

Police were at the Portage and Main intersection directing traffic, the City of Winnipeg tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The demonstration affected traffic at several other intersections on Portage Avenue and Main Street, the city said. The round dance is expected to continue until 5 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: ORGANIZED DEMONSTRATION<br>PORTAGE & MAIN<br>Organized demonstration has commenced. Police are on scene redirecting traffic. Current closures:<br>NB/SB Main & William Stephenson<br>NB/SB Main & McDermot<br>EB/WB Portage & Fort<br>EB/WB Portage & Westbrook<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> —@WinnipegTMC