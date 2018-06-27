West Nile found in Winnipeg mosquitoes for 1st time this season

Manitoba Health has found mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus for the first time this season.

The province's mosquito surveillance program collected adult Culex tarsalis mosquitoes infected with the virus from a trap in Winnipeg during the week of June 17, provincial officials said in a news release Wednesday.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been identified in Manitoba at this time, the release said, and there are currently no orders for adult mosquito control in the province.

The potential for human exposure to infected bugs is present throughout the southern part of the province and expected to continue in the coming weeks, especially if conditions are warm and dry — ideal for this type of mosquito's development and activity.

West Nile as a mosquito-borne virus that can cause severe illness including encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and can sometimes result in long-term complications and death. Risk for contracting the virus varies yearly based on precipitation, temperature and mosquito populations, among other factors.

To reduce your risk of mosquito bites and potential infection, the province recommends:

Reducing the amount of time spent outdoors during peak mosquito hours, between dusk and dawn.

Using appropriate mosquito repellent.

Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

Maintaining door and window screens so they fit tightly and are free of holes.

To prevent Culex tarsalis mosquitoes from developing near your home, the province says homeowners can:

Clean eavestroughs and regularly empty bird baths, old tires and other items that collect water.

Ensure rain barrels are covered with mosquito screening or are tightly sealed around the downspout.

Improve landscaping to prevent standing water around the home.

For more information and weekly updates on West Nile in the province, you can visit Manitoba Health's website.