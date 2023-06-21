Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man who died after West End medical distress call

Winnipeg police are struggling to identify a man who died in hospital after a medical distress call in the West End late last month.

Officers were called to a home on Sherburn Street, between Wolever and Ellice avenues, on May 31. A man was rushed to hospital but died, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The death isn't considered suspicious but investigators with the missing persons unit have been unable to identify the person, according to police.

Police have released a sketch in hopes that the public can help.

Investigators described the man as in his early 20s, thin and about five foot six inches tall. The sketch shows the man wearing a necklace and blue bandana with the word '"dreams" written on it in a repeating pattern.

Police say he had short dark hair and shoulder-length artificial black and brown braids woven in, as well as a thin mustache and what they described as "wispy chin hair."

He was wearing pink fingernail and toenail polish and had visible tooth cavities, police said. He was also wearing a black leather-type jacket, a black "Brazen hall" T-shirt, brown corduroy pants and Asics runners with blue, grey and orange colouring.

The man had an orange-and-white beaded necklace with waves on a pendant, and a pen with a logo reading "Municipality of Baker Lake" on it.

Anyone who can help with identification is asked to contact police at 204-986-6250 or 204-986-8477.

