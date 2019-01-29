Community group flooded with donations for those displaced by West End fires

A West End community organization is applauding those who stepped up and donated loads of items to as many as 100 people displaced by recent fires.

The outpouring of support was so great that a storage room used to keep all of the donated clothes and household items is too full to accept anything more at this time, said Benjamin Simcoe.

"It's been incredible," said Simcoe, housing co-ordinator with Spence Neighbourhood Association. "We went from an empty space to a completely packed space."

Simcoe said SNA is only looking for larger items, including sofas, beds, tables, cribs and strollers. Anyone wanting to donate these kind of items is asked to contact the organization to arrange a future drop-off date.

The organization first issued a call for donations last week. About 80 residents from one apartment and 10 to 20 from another, both on Maryland Street, were displaced after separate fires in January.

The fire on Maryland was the second in as many days along that stretch in the city's West End. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

And there was a third building, on Furby Street, shut down in December that forced 40 people out of their suites, said Simcoe. Some people are staying with family or friends or at shelters.

"I don't think people have really had a chance to breathe yet because a lot of people have gone from the fire to … hospital and other people are now couch surfing," he said. "So that is sort of in survival mode really."

The Spence Neighbourhood Association was inundated with donated items starting last Monday, Jan. 21.

Spence Neighbourhood Association has been inundated with donations for those displaced by recent West End fires. (Supplied by Benjamin Simcoe)

"We're amazed by what we've seen coming in in the last week, it's been quite something," he said.

The organization is in the process of helping those who were displaced secure permanent housing, so for now much of the donations will remain locked up at the crowded storage room at the John Howard Society, said Simcoe.

"Some people, we've already had them in there because they literally left their apartments with the clothes on their backs," he said. "Once they get into a permanent place we'll have them back to get some household goods."

Simcoe encourages anyone displaced by the fires or building shut down to reach out to Spence Neighbourhood Association if they need help. They may be entitled to certain benefits they aren't currently receiving, he added.

Monetary donations can be made on the Spence Neighbourhood Association website or dropped off in person at 615 Ellice Avenue.

Those wishing to donate furniture and larger items can contact Simcoe at housing@spenceneighbourhood.org or 204-783-5000, extension 105.