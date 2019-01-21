'Anything you can think of': Winnipeg West End organizations seeking donations after apartment fires

Community organizations in Winnipeg's West End are helping dozens of people put their lives back together after two apartment building fires earlier this month.

More than 80 people are still displaced after the fires on Maryland and Ellice streets, said Benjamin Simcoe, housing co-ordinator for the Spence Neighbourhood Association.

"They need clothes, kitchen and bath items, small appliances. Bedding is a big one that people often don't get," he said.

"Anything that you can think of in your home that someone might need, is what they need."

The first fire broke out at 626 Ellice Ave. in the wee hours of Jan. 13. The second started the following day just down the street at 426 Maryland St.

The fire on Maryland was the second in as many days along that stretch in the city's West End. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Roughly 80 people who lived in the Maryland building are still displaced, Simcoe said. Many from the Ellice building have been able to go home, he added, but a handful still have nowhere to go.

Initial estimates of the number of people affected were too low, Simcoe said, because many of the buildings' tenants were hosting friends or family who needed somewhere to stay.

"There were people who were already in a state of homelessness who were couchsurfing, and people were just taking them in. So you'll have a one- or two-bedroom suite with five, six, seven people living in them who were already experiencing homelessness," he said.

"So there is quite a significant displacement over and above what we would've thought for a building of that size."

A further 40 or so people are also in need after a fire at a Furby Street apartment building in December, Simcoe said.

Firefighters were called to the apartment block on Maryland early Jan. 14. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The Spence Neighbourhood Association is working with other groups in the West End to fundraise and gather donations for the affected people. They're looking for everything from clothing to furniture and homewares.

They're also hoping anyone affected by the fires who hasn't connected with one of the centres will come forward and seek help. The organizations will work with displaced people to ensure they have a source of income and a long-term place to live, Simcoe said.

In-kind donations can be dropped off at the John Howard Society at 583 Ellice Ave. between 8:30 a.m. CT and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Cash donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Spence Neighbourhood Association at 615 Ellice. Ave. or made online.