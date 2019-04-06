Skip to Main Content
West End house fire causes significant damage, but no injuries
Firefighters were called to the fire at a single-family bungalow on Toronto Street near Sargent Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Toronto Street in Winnipeg's West End Saturday morning. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg firefighters battled a fire at a home in the city's West End Saturday morning that caused significant damage, but no injuries. 

Firefighters were called to the fire at a single-family bungalow on Toronto Street near Sargent Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Crews faced heavy smoke once on the scene, and fought the fire within the house, according to a release from the city.

The fire was under control by 11 a.m. but the home suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

A partially melted garbage bin is seen behind a Toronto Street home after Saturday morning's fire. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Everyone who was inside the home when the fire started was able to get out before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

