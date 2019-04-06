West End house fire causes significant damage, but no injuries
Firefighters were called to the fire at a single-family bungalow on Toronto Street near Sargent Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
Winnipeg firefighters were called to blaze at bungalow on Toronto Street Saturday morning
Winnipeg firefighters battled a fire at a home in the city's West End Saturday morning that caused significant damage, but no injuries.
Firefighters were called to the fire at a single-family bungalow on Toronto Street near Sargent Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
Crews faced heavy smoke once on the scene, and fought the fire within the house, according to a release from the city.
The fire was under control by 11 a.m. but the home suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.
Everyone who was inside the home when the fire started was able to get out before crews arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
More from CBC Manitoba: