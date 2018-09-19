Arrests made after man kidnapped, viciously assaulted in Winnipeg's West End

Winnipeg police have charged two people after a man was kidnapped and viciously assaulted for hours during a robbery in the West End earlier this year.

The 32-year-old victim was held captive and tortured overnight after being abducted by several suspects in a van near Sargent Avenue and Victor Street shortly after 9 p.m. on June 8.

Police say the victim was hit over the head and robbed of his wallet, money, bank card and cellphone before being taken to a home on Spence Street, where the suspects tied him to a chair.

That's when police say the suspects began assaulting the man and demanding his bank card PIN.

Police say during the assault, the suspects dangled the man out an upper-floor window, burned him with cigarettes, held a gun to his head and forced him to inhale methamphetamine with a plastic bag wrapped around his head and a knife held to his throat.

He was able to escape when his captors left the home after getting his banking information, police say.

He was treated in hospital for numerous injuries.

Police said Wednesday they were able to confirm the identities of two of the suspects through video surveillance. One man was arrested in August and a second suspect was arrested Tuesday.

Boniface John Mason, 20, and Preston Anthony Kakegamic, 29, both from Winnipeg, are each charged with a number of offences including kidnapping, robbery and forcible confinement.

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6219.

