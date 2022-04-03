U of Winnipeg falls 70-48 to Ryerson in U Sports women's hoops final

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen women's basketball team came up one win shy of capturing the program's first national championship in 27 years.

The top-seeded Ryerson University Rams completed a perfect season with a 70-48 victory over the No. 3 Wesmen in Sunday's U Sports title game in Kingston, Ont., to capture their first Bronze Baby.

Winnipeg, led by U Sports player of the year Keylyn Filewich, had defeated the host Queen's University Gaels 80-78 in semifinal action Saturday after downing the Université Laval Rouge et Or 81-67 in quarter-final play Thursday.

Despite Winnipeg's loss, there is a Manitoba flavour with the Rams, as fourth-year Ryerson guard Kyia Giles — a former Sisler Spartan — helped her Ontario University Athletics team to the title in its second national final.

The Wesmen, which reached the national championship tournament this year for the first time since 2005, last won the national title in 1995, when they defeated the University of Manitoba Bisons 72-61 in Thunder Bay, Ont.