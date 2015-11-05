Major weekend road closures coming to downtown Winnipeg
Southbound Memorial Boulevard, Westbound St. Mary Avenue and Northbound Osborne Street will be affected
Three major streets in downtown Winnipeg will be temporarily closed for construction from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Southbound Memorial Boulevard will be down to one lane between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue, and will be closed completely between St. Mary Avenue and York Avenue. Traffic will still be able to go southbound as Memorial turns into Osborne Street.
Westbound St. Mary Avenue between Vaughan Street and Memorial Boulevard will be completely closed to traffic.
Northbound Osborne Street will also be down to one lane from York Avenue to St. Mary Avenue, and will be completely closed for between two and four hours on Sunday. Northbound traffic will be re-routed down York Avenue.
Throughout the closures, eastbound Broadway will remain accessible by making a left turn from southbound Osborne Street. Eastbound York Avenue, which is east of Memorial Boulevard, will remain accessible by northbound Memorial Boulevard.
