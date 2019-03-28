Zombies, a band with the ballet, and the WSO goes to space: CBC Manitoba's top weekend picks for March 29-31

There's no shortage of fun to be had in Winnipeg this weekend, from a blues-rock ballet to the spaced-out symphonic performance to a modern zombie hit.

Here's what you can check out for the March 29-31 weekend.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: WSO performs The Planets

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is blasting off to outer space this weekend — musically, at least.

This weekend's special program will feature the music of Gustav Holst and his orchestral piece The Planets — each movement of which is named after a different planet in our solar system, and meant to musically reflect the "character" of that planet.

This weekend's performance of the famous piece brings a visual and educational element to the music, though. Astronomer José Francisco Salgado will be the symphony's special guest, coming to Winnipeg to narrate the performance and give insight into some of the wonders of space.

Images from NASA's observatories will be part of the WSO's performance of The Planets this weekend. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra)

Of course, the WSO couldn't do a space-themed show without showing some amazing images from the galaxy. Salgado will bring his collection of remarkable imagery from NASA observatories, creating a real sensory experience for the concert.

The concert will have three performances — Friday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Tickets are available at the Concert Hall box office or online through the WSO website.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: One Cut of the Dead

Put on your running shoes and grab some popcorn to watch a movie that is quickly becoming a cult classic.

Zombies on screen — big or small — aren't a new concept. However, the 2017 Japanese film One Cut of the Dead has become a darling amongst horror fans.

The 2017 Japanese movie One Cut of the Dead is quickly becoming a cult classic. (Third Window Films)

The film was created on a shoestring budget without professional actors. It has since gone on to make millions.

On Sunday, One Cut of the Dead will be screened in Winnipeg, with English subtitles. The event is being put on by Ai-Kon, the folks who run the annual Japanese pop culture and anime convention.

One Cut of the Dead is being screened Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural Association of Manitoba. (Third Window Films)

The premise of the 96-minute film is simple enough at first: a director gathers a group of actors in a warehouse to make a low-budget zombie film. The action ends up becoming a lot more authentic when a real zombie outbreak occurs outside, while the team is filming.

One Cut of the Dead is being shown on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural Association of Manitoba, located at 180 McPhillips St. Tickets are available online through EventBrite, and cost $8 plus fees.

See the One Cut of the Dead trailer (WARNING: contains graphic images):

Ismaila Alfa's pick: Ballet & the Band

Ballet and the Brothers!

There's a really cool show going down at the Club Regent Event Centre. It features three different pieces by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

Bare by Jera Wolfe and Miroirs choreographed by Mark Godden and Next Of Kin which will feature Juno-award winning Winnipeg band, The Bros. Landreth.

Next of Kin is choreographed by Philippe Larouche and tells the story of the intergenerational impacts of addiction.

Ballet & the Band sees The Bros. Landreth provide music for a The Royal Winnipeg Ballet dance piece choreographed by Philippe Larouche. (JP Media Works/Royal Winnipeg Ballet)

What's really cool is how the storyline was developed.

Joey and David Landreth sent Larouche all of their recorded music. Larouche listened and chose 7 of his favourite tunes.

Listening to the tone and the lyrics he was able to bring the songs together into a narrative. He then actually met with several people at Tamarack Recovery Centre in West Broadway to get a more realistic sense of what it's like to struggle with addiction.

Once he had the story and the music he was able to create the choreography for Next of Kin.

What's really cool about this show is while the members of the RWB are dancing, the Landreths will be on the stage moving and playing the music live beside the dancers.

This show opened on Thursday but you can still catch it at 7:30 p.m., Friday or Saturday. Tickets are available online from RWB.