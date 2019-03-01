This weekend in Manitoba brings a feast for the eyes and ears — from the high-pitched revving engines of snowmobile ice races, to a Viking quest accompanied by a symphony, and finally to an interactive hand-drum performance that asks the audience to join the beat as dancers interpret the rhythm.

Three of CBC Manitoba's on-air personalities share their top picks for the final weekend of February.

Sam Samson's pick: Power Toboggan Championships

Start your engines, get your ski pants on and prepare yourself for the 57th Canadian Power Toboggan Championships (CPTC) in Beausejour, Man.

The annual event brings in thousands of people from across North America to either compete in the races or watch their favourite rider go for the top spot.

Registration is closed, but you can catch several races daily on Friday through Sunday. That includes the second-last USSA Pro Star Series event - a race that counts toward drivers' standings for a North American snowmobiling contest.

You can check out all races at the CPTC Complex, about 40 minutes northeast of Winnipeg. You can either pay for a ticket to get inside the grandstand, or there's a $25 fee to park your vehicle outside and watch the races from there in true tailgating fashion.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: Symphonic Vikings

This is a pick worthy of Norse god Odin.

Symphonic Vikings takes place at the Centennial Concert Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday. (Supplied by Buzz Brass)

On Sunday, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is presenting Symphonic Vikings. The show will tell the story of a group of viking warriors who encounter adventure, friendship, and a dragon.

Andrew Crust will conduct the WSO and Montreal's Buzz Brass Quintet for this kid-friendly performance. On stage, there will be plenty of action, and even a battle or two, as actors bring form to the Scandinavian warriors.

The show starts at at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Centennial Concert Hall. However, you will want to to get the little ones there a bit early for some pre-concert activities. Starting at 1 p.m., your little Vikings can do some crafts and play some musical instruments.

Tickets to Symphonic Vikings are $23 for adults and $15 for kids, and available through the WSO box office by phone or online.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: The Image by NAfro Dance

Two-hundred hand drums, a question of personal representation, and the creative power of the body — these are the ideas presented in The Image, a brand new piece from NAfro Dance.

Accompanied by the music of the NAfro Band along with DJ Adam Hannibal providing live electronics and looping, audience members will be encouraged to add to the rhythm with the massive amount of hand drums provided by NAfro.

The Image, a new piece from NAfro Dance, takes place this weekend in Winnipeg. (Supplied by Leif Norman)

While much of the dance will feature choreographed pieces, the way in which they play out will be left to improvisation between the musicians and audience members.

The blend of prepared and improvised movement will really lend to the question of Image, and how we view ourselves in body and mind, and hopefully find some poignant takeaways all together.

Shows are taking place at The Gas Station Arts Centre at 445 River Ave. on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, as well as an afternoon show Sunday, March 3, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 at nafrodance.com or in person at The Gas Station.