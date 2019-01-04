You can celebrate the first weekend of 2019 by getting lost (but hopefully not too lost) in a snow maze, or taking a magical musical journey with Cinderella.

Three of CBC Manitoba's on-air personalities share their top picks for the Jan. 4-6 weekend.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick:

A beloved fairy tale will come to life in Winnipeg this weekend, as a touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella makes a stop at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The Cinderella story, made famous by Charles Perrault's 1697 retelling of the tale — and later versions by the Brothers Grimm and Disney — has been given the musical treatment by the famous songwriting team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II (who were also behind a plethora of other popular musicals, such as The Sound of Music, South Pacific and The King and I).

Of course, the essential elements are still there: glass slipper, giant pumpkin and wicked stepmother.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical version of Cinderella debuted as a TV movie in 1957. A touring production of the stage adaptation is at the Centennial Concert Hall this weekend. (Carol Rosegg)

This Rodgers and Hammerstein musical version actually began as a TV movie in 1957, starring Julie Andrews. A year later, the musical made its stage debut. If you were a child of the '80s, you may fondly recall the 1997 TV version starring Whitney Houston as Cinderella's fairy godmother.

The latest touring version features the new book written for the show's 2013 Broadway debut. (That Broadway production later featured Carly Rae Jepsen in the lead role. No, she won't be playing Cinderella in Winnipeg.)

Rodger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella runs at the Centennial Concert Hall Sunday, Jan. 6 and Monday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. At last check, there were limited tickets available for Sunday night, but plenty available for Monday evening.

Tickets can be purchased through the Centennial Concert hall box office.

Colton Hutchinson's pick:

Have you ever wanted to be a part of Manitoba history?

This weekend is a perfect chance to join in on what corn maze operator Clint Masse and a team of "snow engineers" hope will set a Guinness World Record.

Clint Masse is the owner of A Maze in Corn. This winter, he's built what he hopes will be the world's largest snow maze near St. Adolphe. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

Masse, who owns A Maze in Corn near St. Adolphe — about 25 kilometres south of Winnipeg — has been hard at work this winter crafting a kilometre-long labyrinth of snow. He hopes it will officially be recognized as the world's largest snow maze (the record is currently held by the Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay, Ont.).

A Maze In Corn will be aptly renamed Snow Mazing for the winter, inviting folks out to traverse a nearly 400-square metre field, filled with walls of hard-packed snow nearly two metres tall. (If you're worried about actually getting lost, Masse previously told CBC he plans to provide more escape exits in his snow maze than in the corn maze, and will have staff monitoring the maze.)

The snow maze opens up for its first day this Saturday. Hours for the snow maze are Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A Maze In Corn, near St. Adolphe, Man., has been renamed Snow Mazing for the winter. Visitors are invited to traverse a nearly 400-square metre field, filled with walls of hard-packed snow nearly two metres tall. (Submitted by Clint Masse)

Check out Snow Mazing (a.k.a. A Maze In Corn) just north of St. Adolphe, on Provincial Road 200 — a little over 10 kilometres south of Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

Ismaila Alfa's pick:

The forecast calls for tolerable temperatures in the low minuses this weekend, so what better time to get out the fishing pole and take the youngsters ice fishing?!

It's the fifth annual KidFish derby in Selkirk on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the float plane base. Gates and registration opens at 8 a..m.

More than 1,800 people were at this year's KidFish derby near Selkirk, Man. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The family event costs $25 per ticket, every child who reels in a fish gets a prize — plus, the first 500 kids to enter the site will receive a free ice fishing rod.

In total, there are about $40,000 in prizes and giveaways that will be handed out, and kids will get a chance to get their photo taken with a variety of fuzzy mascots out on the ice.

Proceeds from the event go to the the Children's Wish Foundation and CancerCare Manitoba.