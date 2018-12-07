Christmas is coming — and that means there are lots of ways to get into the holiday spirit in Winnipeg this weekend, including taking in some of the iconic music from one of the most beloved holiday TV specials of all time.

But there are also some non-holiday options, including a chance to see an acclaimed movie and an opportunity to hear a local band take on the music of Wilco.

Three of CBC Manitoba's on-air personalities share their top picks for Dec. 7-9.

Nadia Kidwai's pick: A Charlie Brown jazz-mas

What better way to get into the holiday mood and relive your childhood than by enjoying music from A Charlie Brown Christmas?

This weekend, the Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra will be performing Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack from the much-loved children's TV special. The show will feature vocalist Jayme Giesbrecht and be narrated by local actor Quinn Greene.

There are two performances over the weekend at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

Saturday's 3 p.m. show is a kid-friendly hour-long performance, with no intermission. Sunday's 2 p.m. performance will be a longer one, with some added holiday favourites.

Sam Samson's pick: Sorry To Bother You screening and panel

There are plenty of holiday-themed events in the Exchange District for this month's First Friday, but one group is hosting a great conversation about something other than presents and reindeer.

Black Space Winnipeg is screening the acclaimed film Sorry to Bother You Friday night at Cinematheque.

Boots Riley's film follows telemarketer Cassius Green as he discovers he becomes more successful at work if he uses his "white voice." The film uses satire to explore what it means to be a black person in a corporate world.

Alexa Joy Potashnik is the founder of Black Space Winnipeg, which is hosting two screenings of the acclaimed Boots Riley movie Sorry To Bother You on Friday night. (Submitted by Kendra Magnus-Johnston)

There are screenings Friday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. After the first screening, you can join the group in a panel discussion on "code switching" — the practice of changing languages or the way you express yourself in conversations depending on the situation you're in.

"You can't always speak your mind and state your views at work," said Black Space Winnipeg founder Alexa Potashnik.

​"I hope that other black people and people of colour who come to the event can just feel reassured that they're not going through this alone, and for white folks who come to the event, that they're in a very privileged positions at work and they don't have to think about this, or worry their job is threatened for simply existing."

The panel discussion starts between screenings at 8:45 p.m.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: Turn on the tributes

It's a weekend of tributes around the Winnipeg music scene, and there's a bit of something for everyone.

Wilco Tribute Night at The Goodwill

There's a Winnipeg super-group reunion with a twist on Friday, as The Liptonians hop back on stage to play their favourite songs by American alternative rockers Wilco.

Led by locals Bucky Driedger and Matt Schellenberg (of Royal Canoe), The Liptonians have been largely silent for the past few years. They get back to it Friday night with a massive songbook from Wilco.

The Liptonians return to the stage Friday night to perform the music of Wilco. (The Liptonians/Jared Falk )

Winnipeg Folk Festival fans might remember that at the 2015 festival, Wilco was set to close out the weekend. Unfortunately, a dark, wet storm brought the show to a disappointing close just a few songs into the set.

Now is your chance to see what could have been, albeit with a different group of musicians and a completely different stage set.

At Last, I'm Ready For Christmas! A Duo-over Stan Rogers Christmas

A seasonal tribute show brings together the holidays and one of Canada's most prolific voices in folk music.

Saturday night's show at the West End Cultural Centre will put some of Winnipeg's favourite folk voices side-by-side on stage to celebrate the songs of the late Stan Rogers.

And who better to lead the ensemble of musicians than Nathan Rogers, Stan's son? He's been recording his own music for much of his life, but still takes the time to honour his father's classic tunes in live performances.

The younger Rogers says he chooses his moments to turn on the classic "Stan sound."

"I just want to make sure I'm singing with my voice," he told guest host Nadia Kidwai in an interview on CBC Radio's Up to Speed.

"Oddly enough, the more that I do that — just singing naturally with no intended inflection in my voice — people still make the comment that I sound like the old man. Which is flattering."

He'll be joined by a full cast of Winnipeg folkies, including Small Glories, New Customs, and JD Edwards.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m., with the show at 8:00.