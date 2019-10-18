Construction brings temporary road closures to Winnipeg this weekend

Winnipeg drivers can expect delays travelling on some routes this weekend as streets are closed for construction.

On Friday, eastbound Stradbrook Avenue from Donald Street to Harkness Avenue will be closed for crane work beginning at 7 p.m. It will reopen Saturday at 5 a.m.

The southbound Disraeli Freeway from Logan Avenue to Main Street will be closed for roadway paving from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday.

The northbound off ramp from the St. James Bridge to Portage Avenue will be closed for roadway paving from 7 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

And Sterling Lyon Parkway from Kenaston Boulevard to Whidden Gate will be closed for railway crossing repairs from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

More information on road closures is available on the city's website.