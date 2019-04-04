Head to the French Quarter or take an operatic trip to the barber: CBC Manitoba's weekend picks for April 5-7

For the first weekend of April, Winnipeggers can spend a night at the opera, see a new dystopian thriller shot by a Winnipeg-born director, or take a musical venture to Louisiana.

Here's what you can check out for the April 5-7 weekend.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: Level 16

Some of us have gone through some difficult times when we were in school. Former Winnipegger Danishka Esterhazy is no exception. In fact, her experiences attending high school are what inspired a dystopian thriller.

Level 16 is a new film written and directed by Esterhazy. It's set at a boarding school for girls who are subject to prison-like conditions. The main character, Vivian, is in the final year of school — Level 16.

However, it seems something sinister is afoot. Vivian and the other girls are forced to follow orders in order to be considered "clean" and be adopted after the school year concludes — but it's obvious this is no ordinary boarding school.

Level 16 is now playing at Winnipeg's Cinematheque, with the final showings Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

General admission is $10, $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the box office or online.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: The Barber of Seville

Figaro, Figaro, Figaro! Tricksters and romantics of all ages be on alert — Manitoba Opera brings The Barber of Seville to the stage this weekend.

The classic comic opera by Gioachino Rossini has been performed for over 200 years — and brought to a generation of kids by pop culture's favourite rabbit, Bugs Bunny.

Veteran Canadian baritone Elliot Madore takes the lead of Figaro in his Manitoba Opera debut, alongside Canadian mezzo-soprano Andrea Hill as the stunning Rosina.

An easy-to-follow tale of love and intrigue leaves room for the comedic staging and powerful voices to shine in a performance fit for the whole family.

The Barber of Seville was last performed by the Manitoba Opera in 2010, so take advantage of your once-in-a-decade chance to see this classic.

The show opens Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Concert Hall. Following performances are Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. and Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Ismaila Alfa's pick: NOLA night

There ain't no party like a New Orleans party!

And you'll get a chance this weekend to experience that yourself. Saturday night at Times Change(d) High and Lonesome club is NOLA night, with the soundtrack for the evening provided by Winnipeg's own Dirty Catfish Brass Band.

There's just something about the sound of a brass band that just makes you shake your stuff in a second line.

The Dirty Catfish Brass Band perform at NOLA Night at Times Change(d) this weekend. (Facebook)

If you're not sure what a "second line" is, here's the explanation:

There are two parts to a brass band parade: there's the parade marshal, brass band and whoever is being honoured. And then there are the revelers who follow behind, waving handkerchiefs and dancing — they are the second line.

Second lining has been called "the quintessential New Orleans art form — a jazz funeral without a body." The African-American community began second lines as neighbourhood celebrations. The neighbourhood organizations offered social aid to freed slaves, such as loans and insurance, and used the second lines as a form of advertising.

Second lines were also used to honour members who died in the community, which launched the idea of second lines at funerals.

And now that you know the background, you can be part of a second line Saturday night at Times Change(d).

There are two shows Saturday night — one at 7 p.m. and one at 10 p.m. Tickets are just $10.