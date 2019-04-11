Country tunes, local beer and blooming good art: CBC Manitoba's top weekend picks for April 12-14
See Manitoba songwriters at Trans Canada Brewing, or how florists interpret works of art at the WAG
Yes, there are a couple of local hockey games featuring a certain local NHL team you can take in this weekend.
But if you're looking for a couple of non-Jets-related weekend entertainment picks, CBC Manitoba has you covered.
Here are a couple of good options for the April 12-14 weekend.
Colton Hutchinson's pick: Songwriters at Trans Canada
Country tunes and brews are on tap this weekend at Winnipeg's Trans Canada Brewing Co.!
The Manitoba Country Music Association is presenting a special show, called Songwriters in the Round, at the local brewery on Saturday afternoon.
Julianna Moore, JC Campbell, and Lindsay Rae are just a few of the performers who will be showcasing their songs at Trans Canada in the round — that is, with audience surrounding the performers.
It's a chance for some up-and-coming country voices to show off their songs in a cozy environment.
Trans Canada Brewing has a neat little taproom at at 1290 Kenaston Blvd., with a range of beers available to keep your whistle wet during the show.
It's an early show, starting at 1 p.m., with nine performers taking to the stage. Head on out and enjoy your Saturday afternoon with some new voices and cold beer!
Ismaila Alfa's pick: Art blooms at the WAG
It's spring and I want you to fill your weekend with flowers!
Every second year, the Winnipeg Art Gallery gets professional and non-professional florists to interpret art in floral arrangements — so you get to see not just the original works of art, but also floral art inspired by them.
The event is called Art in Bloom, and it's happening this weekend at the WAG.
So you can see a floral version of Tony Scherman's Rosa Parks, or Wanda Koop's Helicopter.
The centrepiece for the whole exhibit is a huge floral interpretation of Norval Morrisseau's six-metre-wide Androgyny. It took 24 florists in teams creating panels that come together as a sort of living wall floral version of the Morrisseau piece.
The weekend will also be full of workshops and seminars.
You can learn how to make an aromatic eucalyptus wreath or the whole family can make paper calla lilies. There are talks on flowers and meditation, still-life painting, and many other topics.
Art in Bloom runs Friday through Sunday and your gallery admission gets you into that, and the gallery's other exhibitions. For more information, head to the WAG's website.
