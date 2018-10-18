Southern Manitoba gets 1-day-only return engagement of summer

It's like Mother Nature finally feels guilty about the lousy weather she's dumped on us this fall, so she's throwing us a bone and bringing summer back.

But just for a day.

From the western edge of the province right through the Whiteshell and into Kenora, Ont., Thursday's temperatures are expected to hit the high teens or warmer.

"I think there is real potential for low 20s temps in the western part of southern Manitoba on Thursday afternoon, but it will be cooler to the east," said CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

In Winnipeg, the daytime high could reach 18 C. The city hasn't seen that kind of heat since mid-September.

The normal temperature for this time of year is a high of 9 C, which is right around where the daytime highs will sit on Friday.

The temperatures slide right back to a few degrees above freezing by Saturday.

So get out on Thursday. Soak it in.

But if you plan to spend your lunch hour in a park, hold onto your hat. It's going to be a bit windy, with the wind gusting to 50 km/h at times.