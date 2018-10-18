Skip to Main Content
Southern Manitoba gets 1-day-only return engagement of summer

Southern Manitoba gets 1-day-only return engagement of summer

It's like Mother Nature finally feels guilty about the lousy weather she's dumped on us this fall, so she's throwing us a bone and bringing summer back.

Temperatures slide right back to a few degrees above freezing by Saturday

Darren Bernhardt · CBC News ·
The sun rises on what is expected to be a summer-like day in Winnipeg on Thursday. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

It's like Mother Nature finally feels guilty about the lousy weather she's dumped on us this fall, so she's throwing us a bone and bringing summer back.

But just for a day.

From the western edge of the province right through the Whiteshell and into Kenora, Ont., Thursday's temperatures are expected to hit the high teens or warmer.

"I think there is real potential for low 20s temps in the western part of southern Manitoba on Thursday afternoon, but it will be cooler to the east," said CBC meteorologist John Sauder. 

In Winnipeg, the daytime high could reach 18 C. The city hasn't seen that kind of heat since mid-September.

The normal temperature for this time of year is a high of 9 C, which is right around where the daytime highs will sit on Friday.

The temperatures slide right back to a few degrees above freezing by Saturday.

So get out on Thursday. Soak it in.

But if you plan to spend your lunch hour in a park, hold onto your hat. It's going to be a bit windy, with the wind gusting to 50 km/h at times.

About the Author

Darren Bernhardt

Reporter/Editor

Darren Bernhardt spent the first dozen years of his journalism career in newspapers, first at the Regina Leader-Post the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. He has been with CBC Manitoba since 2009 and specializes in offbeat and local history stories and features. Story idea? Email darren.bernhardt@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us