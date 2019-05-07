The bright spot in Winnipeg's spring forecast? Climatologists 'not always right'

Last year on May 7 the temperature hit 32 C in Winnipeg.

This year? Well, it will be warmer than Monday's measly high of 6 C, so maybe that 14 C with sun will feel like 32 C to our chilled souls.

"You're almost sending search parties looking for … spring," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said Tuesday morning.

Manitobans are showing their frustration with a cool start to May, to the extent that John Sauder invited Winnipeggers on Monday to take a shot at an inflatable Bozo he dubbed "the clown of cold and cloud."

Multiple people took a shot, while a man who said he was nonviolent begged the clown for warmth as if it had superpowers.

Some Winnipeggers are so frustrated with the cold weather, they're ready punch someone. We gave them a chance. 2:08

Phillips says his forecast models suggest Manitobans are going to have to continue to wait for warmth.

"I'm not so sure — apart from this week that looks nice and bright and sunny and dry generally — that we see a lot of hope," he said. "It's showing a little cooler than normal."

The culprit, once again, is the old polar vortex, Phillips says — a northwesterly or northerly air flow is bringing cool air: "We need that California or Bermuda high in the south to pump that warm air northward."

Phillips struggled to find any hope for warm weather in the forecast for this month.

"The average day in May is seven degrees warmer than the average day in April, so we know things are … marginally warming up," he said, although he noted the temperature hit 22 C in mid-April this year.

"Here's the good news," Phillips said. "We're not always right. We do change our mind."

The sun that's forecast for this week will make the air feel warmer, he says.

"My gosh, you can add from the temperature that's reported about another six, seven, eight degrees, so get out there on the corner of Portage and Main when that sun is shining and find the sunny side of the street."