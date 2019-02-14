Winnipeg water and sewer rate hike hits a snag as council committee vote splits

Winnipeg's proposed water and sewer rate hike has hit a snag at city hall.

City council's water and waste committee couldn't agree Thursday about a plan to raise water and sewer rates by 4.7 per cent for residential homes this year — a move that would cost the average Winnipeg homeowner $61 per year.

The committee was hung up in a 2-2 vote about the proposal, which now moves on to executive policy committee without a recommendation.

Couns. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) and Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River) voted in favour of the rate hike, while Couns. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) and Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) voted against the hike.

Klein said he needed more information. Schreyer called the hike a tax on the poor and complained about the city's practice of drawing a dividend away from water and sewer revenue.

That dividend funneled $38.2 million into the city's operating budget in 2018.