Winnipeg water and sewer rate hike hits a snag as council committee vote splits
Executive policy committee to decide on 4.7% rate hike next week as water and waste committee can't agree
Winnipeg's proposed water and sewer rate hike has hit a snag at city hall.
City council's water and waste committee couldn't agree Thursday about a plan to raise water and sewer rates by 4.7 per cent for residential homes this year — a move that would cost the average Winnipeg homeowner $61 per year.
The committee was hung up in a 2-2 vote about the proposal, which now moves on to executive policy committee without a recommendation.
Couns. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) and Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River) voted in favour of the rate hike, while Couns. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) and Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) voted against the hike.
Klein said he needed more information. Schreyer called the hike a tax on the poor and complained about the city's practice of drawing a dividend away from water and sewer revenue.
That dividend funneled $38.2 million into the city's operating budget in 2018.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.