1 pulled from Red River, sent to hospital in unstable condition

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition Tuesday, after being swept away in the Red River and pulled out by emergency crews.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to the call around 5:10 p.m. and found the individual about 7.5 metres from shore.

Crews launched a rescue and paramedics transported the individual to hospital.

"It is not known how long the patient was in the water, or how they came to be in the water," the City of Winnipeg wrote in a release.

The city is reminding residents all waterways and ponds in the city are not safe.

"Ice is thin and dangerous," the city wrote in the release. "Parents and teachers are asked to talk to their children about ice and water safety."