Winnipeg fails to meet waste-diversion target

The City of Winnipeg failed to meet its waste-diversion target last year, instead sending a greater proportion of its garbage, organics and recyclables into the Brady Road landfill.

In 2017, the city sent 67.9 per cent of its waste to the dump, a slight rise from 2016, when 67.1 per cent of its trash, recyclables and organic waste wound up at Brady Road, according to a report that comes before council's water and waste committee next week.

In the report, acting Winnipeg solid waste manager Randy Park blames the increase on a dry year in 2017, when homeowners bagged up fewer leaves and other forms of yard waste.

But the city's waste-diversion effort is now three percentage points off a departmental goal of sending only 65 per cent of city trash to the landfill. That goal was supposed to be achieved by 2016.

A new target was supposed to be set by council as part of a new, five-year waste-diversion strategy, the report states.

Balancing out the bad news, the total amount of residential waste produced by Winnipeg households dropped to 272,000 tonnes in 2017 from 285,000 tonnes the previous year. This occurred even though the city's population grew by nearly 14,000 people over the same period, according to the report.

In a separate report to the water and waste committee, officials recommend the city approve a new sewer bylaw that will allow the city to recover costs from offenders more easily. The new bylaw would also set waste regulations for the cannabis industry for the first time.