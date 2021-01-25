Winnipeg family repurposes washing machine to resurface outdoor rink
Ron Theriault used his trade skills to gut an old washing machine, install plumbing to resurface rink
A machine built to wash clothes is now resurfacing a Winnipeg family's backyard rink.
The Theriaults built a rink in their backyard by pumping river water onto the ice and smoothing it out themselves, but the family wanted a more efficient a way to resurface the rink.
Ron Theriault owns a small appliance repair shop in Winnipeg. He used his trade skills to gut an old washing machine, attach skis to the bottom and install the necessary plumbing to repurpose the machine into an ice resurfacer.
"It's a good alternative to actually having to get pails of water, because if you had to haul that amount of water down, you'd be tired," Theriault said.
"It works very well, and the plumbing's removable so it won't freeze."
With the exception of clothes washing instructions on the side of the machine, one could mistake it for a miniature Zamboni used at Bell MTS Place.
The ice resurfacer, which carries between 30 to 40 gallons of water, sports a Zamboni logo sticker, the Winnipeg Jets logo, as well as various advertisements. The machine also has a shovel blade attachment on the front to help clear snow off the ice surface, should the need arise.
A video of the machine was uploaded to Reddit, and passersby have been intrigued, said Theriault's son, Anthony.
Online, the family has also been receiving compliments for the handiwork and creativity, Anthony Theriault said.
"Is it a fridge? Is it a dryer?" he recalled people asking. "It's a washer."
With files from Walther Bernal
