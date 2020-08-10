Winnipeg Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Winnipeg Walmart has tested positive for COVID-19, the company says.

The staff member at Walmart Winnipeg North Supercentre on McPhillips Street was last at work on Aug. 2, a Walmart spokesperson said in an email.

Other workers who were identified as being in close, prolonged contact with the individual have been directed to self-isolate, said spokesperson Adam Grachnik

The company has informed Public Health, he said.

"We are in contact with the associate and are keeping them in our thoughts," Grachnik wrote in an email. "Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery."

One other Winnipeg Walmart employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the province has said.

A staff member at the Southdale Walmart on Lakewood Boulevard tested positive in May.

As of Sunday afternoon, Manitoba had 182 active cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 22 are in Winnipeg, the province says.

A total of 51 new cases were announced on Saturday and Sunday.