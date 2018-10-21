The right to vote — for some: How Manitobans fought in 1940 to make civic elections 'slightly more democratic'

It was getting close to midnight on a February evening in 1940 when a group of young Winnipeggers at city hall finally heard the debate they'd been waiting for.

With the world at war across the ocean, the fight at Winnipeg city hall focused on whether the city should expand voting rights to residents who didn't own property — as long as they were British subjects and over 21.

The push came at a time when voting rights across Canada were still a subject of debate — less than 25 years after some women won the right to vote provincially in Manitoba, and 20 years before Indigenous Canadians were allowed to vote federally without losing their treaty status.

According to coverage at the time from the Winnipeg Tribune, the Greater Winnipeg Youth Council representatives sat for three hours before their issue rolled around. The discussion was brief, the paper wrote, "but lacked nothing in fervour."

They'd gone there with a petition, signed by 3,700 people, in support of the change, which was referred to as "adult suffrage." Under Manitoba law of the day, Winnipeggers could only vote if they were property owners (and, of course, British subjects).

"These men are only a part of the thousands of young men who are going to war to fight for the freedom of democracy," the Tribune quoted alderman John Blumberg as saying.

"And [they] are denied the fundamental right to express their opinions at the ballot box simply because they do not own property."

The council asked the legislative committee to study the change, and it was carried in a referendum the following November.

In 1942, provincial law made it official, giving renters, adult children living at home and other non-property owners the right to vote in civic elections.

Livelier politics

Winnipeg municipal politics in 1940 were livelier than they are now, said Gerald Friesen, a history professor at the University of Manitoba.

"Intense debates, real activity, platform speakers, huge crowds here in the auditorium building, for example," he said.

At the time, Winnipeg was considered the "Gateway to the West," he said. The city limits were smaller than they are now, and its population was roughly 300,000.

Economically, it had manufacturing and finance, but the primary industry was grain — a crucial commodity to the Allied forces at the start of the Second World War.

The city was also coming out of the decade of the Great Depression, and the labour issues that had fuelled the 1919 General Strike were still hotly contested.

Doug Smith, a freelance writer and author of a biography of Joe Zuken — a Winnipeg communist politician around the time of the adult suffrage debate (and later longtime city councillor) — said the issue of adult suffrage had been around for decades.

Support for the change was divided along ideological lines, with labour supporters in favour and the so-called citizens' committee, the anti-labour contingent, against.

In Smith's interpretation, the long road to adult suffrage speaks to anxiety about labour groups getting control of city council, and Winnipeg property owners trying to hold on to their power.

"It would be the culmination of a long fight," he said.

Indigenous participation

When Winnipeggers went to the polls in November 1940, they were given two referendum questions on adult suffrage. In the end, 22,171 people voted in favour of extending the franchise to British subjects (by birth or naturalization) over the age of 21 who had lived in the city for at least a year, according to the Winnipeg Tribune, while 11,081 voted against it.

News reports from the time are unclear on how many names were actually added to the voter list. An article in the Winnipeg Tribune from 1940 suggests the change would have added roughly 12,000 names to the list, while another from 1942 — the year the change was passed by provincial legislature — says the list actually increased by roughly 47,000 people, or about 50 per cent.

Either way, the first civic election with the expanded voting rights was held on Nov. 27, 1942, electing alderman Garnet Coulter as mayor.

Smith and Friesen were also unclear on whether Indigenous Winnipeggers would have been able to participate in the election. Indigenous Canadians weren't given the unconditional right to vote in federal elections until 1960.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said under the provincial legislation of 1942, Indigenous Winnipeggers who met the qualifications set out in the referendum would have appeared on the voter list.

But Friesen said First Nations people would have had to give up their treaty Indian status in order to do that.

Friesen said the subject of adult suffrage in Winnipeg hasn't garnered much research in recent years. But it made a difference in the way the city responded to public issues.

Looking back on the time period, Smith said it didn't translate to an immediate labour takeover of council. But the change did open democratic participation.

"The city was slightly more democratic," he said.

"A barrier to democratic participation had been lifted."