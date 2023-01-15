Person taken to hospital in unstable condition after SUV, train collide in Winnipeg
One person was taken to hospital after an SUV was involved in a crash with a train in Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.
Traffic backed up as emergency crews clear scene at Beaverhill Boulevard, Abington Road intersection: WFPS
Winnipeg first responders were called to a rail crossing near the intersection of Beaverhill Boulevard and Abington Road at about 2 p.m. after reports of a collision, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a statement on Sunday.
A person from the SUV was transported to hospital in unstable condition, WFPS said.
A tow truck was seen loading up an SUV while a CP rail worker, police and other emergency workers were on the scene.
The city said as of 4 p.m. Sunday that traffic was still impacted in the area.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
