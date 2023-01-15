Person taken to hospital in unstable condition after SUV, train collide in Winnipeg

One person was taken to hospital after an SUV was involved in a crash with a train in Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg first responders were called to a rail crossing near the intersection of Beaverhill Boulevard and Abington Road at about 2 p.m. after reports of a collision, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a statement on Sunday.

A person from the SUV was transported to hospital in unstable condition, WFPS said.

A tow truck was seen loading up an SUV while a CP rail worker, police and other emergency workers were on the scene.

The city said as of 4 p.m. Sunday that traffic was still impacted in the area.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

A CP rail worker walks along tracks at Beaverhill Boulevard and Abington Road on Sunday where an SUV and train collided. (Travis Golby/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: