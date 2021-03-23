Person sent to hospital in unstable condition after driving into Winnipeg building

A person has been sent to hospital in unstable condition after a vehicle crashed into a building in Winnipeg's Bronx area Monday evening.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Winnipeg police were notified that a one-vehicle collision near the corner of Henderson Highway and Ottawa Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle had drove into a building near the intersection, police say.

Paramedics were called to the scene. They sent one person to hospital in unstable condition, a City of Winnipeg spokesperson told CBC News.

Police were still on the scene investigating when CBC News spoke with police.

