Person sent to hospital in unstable condition after driving into Winnipeg building
A person has been sent to hospital in unstable condition after a vehicle crashed into a building in Winnipeg's Bronx area Monday evening.
One-vehicle collision occurred near Henderson Highway and Ottawa Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Winnipeg police were notified that a one-vehicle collision near the corner of Henderson Highway and Ottawa Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a vehicle had drove into a building near the intersection, police say.
Paramedics were called to the scene. They sent one person to hospital in unstable condition, a City of Winnipeg spokesperson told CBC News.
Police were still on the scene investigating when CBC News spoke with police.
