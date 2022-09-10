Benefits of plant-based lifestyle celebrated as Winnipeg VegFest returns after pandemic hiatus

People gathered en masse in Winnipeg Saturday for an annual festival celebrating plant-based lifestyles that hasn't been held in-person since before the pandemic.

Winnipeg VegFest, which has been running in the city since 2017, drew people to the lawn outside the University of Winnipeg on Portage Avenue for food, vendors, speakers, live music and activities for kids.

Kristin Lauhn-Jensen, who is vegan, said she was looking forward to trying new food at the event — but she was also excited to see such a large turnout.

"There's a sense of community that's really nice," Lauhn-Jensen said, who switched to a plant-based diet about 12 years ago for ethical reasons.

"I've been to VegFest in much bigger cities — in London, for example, and New York — and it's great to see this growing in Winnipeg as well.

"And people, I think, are expressing an interest [in it] who aren't necessarily vegetarian or vegan — they just want to try alternatives, try new things, and I think that's fantastic."

Vegan Kristin Lauhn-Jensen says she was excited to see such a large turnout for the event. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Organizer Randy Tonnellier said the event is part conference, part festival and "really just a celebration of everything plant-based."

Tonnellier said people can expect a lively market and food court, with about 80 vendors between them, a kids' area with contests throughout the day, live music and a drag show.

But the real star is the lineup of speakers the event brings in from around the world, he said.

That list includes vegan strongman Patrik Baboumian, who was featured in The Game Changers, a documentary about professional athletes who eat plant-based diets.

Tonnellier said the event focuses on the animal welfare, environmental and health impacts of switching to a more plant-based diet — which he hopes is driven home for anyone who stops by the festival.

"I think people are really waking up to the fact that eating animals and eating animal products is just not a sustainable way of living anymore," he told CBC's Weekend Morning Show host Keisha Paul.

One 2018 study suggests giving up meat and dairy is the single most effective way a person can reduce their environmental impact.

Darci Geiger was among the vendors at this year's event with her company, Plant Power Jerky, which makes plant-based jerky products out of soy protein.

Darci Geiger makes vegan jerky out of non-GMO soy protein, which she was selling at this year's event. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

She said she's hearing more often from people who say they're interested in trying more plant-based foods for environmental reasons, which is part of why events like VegFest are important.

"It's a good opportunity for people to come out and try different foods and meet people who are vegetarian and vegan and ask questions, and it's nice for the community to be able to celebrate," said Geiger, who's been plant-based since she was six years old.

Carrie Kettles, who travelled to Winnipeg from Lac du Bonnet for VegFest and used to be involved in the event, said she was looking forward to seeing old friends and supporting the vendors at the festival.

She said she decided to switch to a mostly plant-based diet for several reasons.

"I like the fact that it's healthier for the animals and the planet and myself," Kettles said.

Carrie Kettles says she decided to switch to a mostly plant-based diet for animal welfare, environmental and health reasons. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

And Tonnellier said while the event focuses on all things plant-based, you don't have to swear off meat to stop by and learn more.

"There's nothing about our event that we want people to feel intimidated by. We don't want you to sign up for anything — to, you know, become vegan overnight, anything like that," he said.

"It's just to help educate people. And some people might choose to take on a meatless Monday in the future. Some people might choose to become vegan. But whatever people get out of this, we're just happy to be there and to help spread the word."

Winnipeg VegFest runs until 6 p.m. Saturday at the University of Winnipeg.