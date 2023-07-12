Winnipeg man's lawsuit claims he was badly burned after vape exploded in pocket

A Winnipeg man says he was left permanently disfigured after an allegedly malfunctioning vaping device exploded in his pocket, and he's now suing a local vape shop and two manufacturers.

Richard Kovac is seeking general and special damages for injuries caused by allegedly faulty consumer products purchased from a Winnipeg vape shop, a statement of claim filed at Manitoba Court of King's Bench on July 6 says.

The defendants named in the suit are Winnipeg's Cold Turkey Vape Shop, Shenzhen Woody Vapes Technology — which is based in Shenzhen, China — as well as LG Electronics Canada and its South Korea-based parent company, LG Corporation.

Neither of the manufacturers immediately responded to requests for comment by CBC News.

CBC has also requested comment from the vape shop.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, and statements of defence have not yet been filed.

During the spring or summer of 2021, Kovac purchased a "Voopoo Drag X" vaporizer device, manufactured by Shenzhen Woody, and a lithium-ion battery manufactured by LG Corporation from Cold Turkey Vape Shop's Edmonton Street location, the lawsuit says.

Near the end of July, as Kovac was walking outside with the vape in his front pants pocket, it malfunctioned and exploded, the suit alleges.

Kovac was "conducting himself in a safe, careful and reasonable manner" when using the vape "for its intended and marketed purpose," the suit maintains.

He claims that at least six per cent of his body was permanently scarred after the alleged explosion caused second- and third-degree burns to his left leg.

In his statement of claim, Kovac says he suffered acute and chronic pain, as well as soft tissue and nerve damage from the incident.

He will be indefinitely "deprived of the normal appearance of his left leg," the lawsuit claims. The injuries have caused mental distresses, including humiliation, depression and insomnia, according to the suit.

Past vaping lawsuits

Kovac isn't the first person to sue a vape manufacturer.

Last year, Reuters reported that the Supreme Court of Mississippi reversed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against LG Chemical, a subsidiary of LG Corporation.

The woman who filed the lawsuit alleged she was severely injured after one of the company's lithium-ion batteries in her vaping device exploded in her pocket in 2018.

That same year, the Associated Press reported the first known death in the United States caused by an exploding vape battery, which killed a 38-year-old Florida man.

The United States Fire Administration said there were at least 195 reports of electronic cigarettes that exploded or caught fire between 2009 to 2016, which caused 133 acute injuries and 38 that were severe.

Kovac's suit alleges one or all of the defendants breached their contractual duties, or were negligent in their duty to ensure their products were safe to be used by consumers like him.

He's suing for out-of-pocket expenses arising from his injuries, including costs for treatments of his scars, transportation for medical appointments, future care and the loss of housekeeping capabilities.