Winnipeg's Valour FC fires head coach, citing poor results on field

Rob Gale has been relieved of his duties as head coach and general manager of Winnipeg's professional soccer club as it chases a playoff spot.

Valour FC president and CEO Wade Miller, in an announcement on the club's website Thursday morning, said the firing is "effective immediately."

"I want to thank Rob for all his work in our organization, for laying a strong foundation for the club, and for his best efforts in coaching the club. This is a results-driven business and those results have fallen short of our expectations," the statement said.

Recently axed Vancouver Whitecaps assistant coach Phillip Dos Santos will replace Gale.

Gale, the former Canada under-20 men's national team coach, was signed in 2018 to be Valour's inaugural head coach and general manager. The team, playing out of IG Field, made its debut in 2019 as part of the new Canadian Premier League.

The club has finished in sixth place the past two seasons and has not qualified for the playoffs.

It currently has a 7-2-9 record in the 2021 season and is three points out of the fourth and final playoff position with 10 matches remaining.

Replacement Phillip Dos Santos was fired in late August by the Vancouver Whitecaps, where he was assistant coach. His brother Marc, who was head coach, was also let go.

Phillip Dos Santos, recently let go by the Vancouver Whitecaps, is the new Valour FC head coach and GM. (ValourFC/Twitter)

Born in Montreal and raised in Portugal, Dos Santos played professional soccer in Portugal and Mozambique. Following his playing career, Dos Santos joined the Canadian national team program at the FIFA U17 World Cup.

He has since coached at all levels in North America, from the former NASL to the USL and MLS, a news release from Miller said.

Valour assistant coach Damian Rocke and goalkeeper coach Patrick Di Strefani remain in their roles.

Valour FC is community owned through the Winnipeg Football Club, which also owns the Canadian Football League Winnipeg Blue Bombers.