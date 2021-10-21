New Canada Post stamp honours soldiers of Winnipeg's Valour Road

Cpl. Leo Clarke, from left, Lt. Robert Shankland, and Sgt. Maj. Frederick William Hall are featured on the new stamp from Canada Post. (Submitted by Canada Post)

Three soldiers from what was previously known as Pine Street in Winnipeg, all of whom were awarded the prestigious Victoria Cross for their bravery and sacrifice in the First World War, are being honoured with a new Canadian stamp.

Cpl. Leo Clarke, Sgt. Maj. Frederick William Hall and Lt. Robert Shankland lived on the same block of Pine Street in the city's West End. Only Shankland survived the war.

The medal was presented posthumously to the parents of Clarke and Hall, and in 1925, Pine Street was renamed Valour Road in tribute to the three men.

The Victoria Cross is the highest and most prestigious award of the British honours system, awarded for valour in the presence of the enemy.

Only 96 of the medals have been awarded to Canadians since the Victoria Cross was first bestowed in 1857.

Canada Post officially released the new stamp featuring the three soldiers on Thursday.

In a news release announcing the stamp, Canada Post outlined the acts of bravery that earned the men the Victoria Cross.

Clarke and a small section of infantry were assigned to clear a German trench line near Pozières, France, during the Battle of the Somme in September 1916. After every man but Clarke was killed or severely wounded in the operation, he single-handedly held off a German counterattack, despite a bayonet wound to his leg.

Clarke killed or captured 18 German soldiers and two officers. He was promoted to sergeant for his efforts but died two months later from enemy shell fire.

During the Second Battle of Ypres in 1915, Hall refused to leave three of his wounded comrades behind. He rescued two and attempted to reach the third, who was less than 15 metres outside a trench.

Heavy machine-gun fire deterred his first attempt but Hall tried again and managed to get to the soldier. But as he was pulling him back to safety, both were killed.

Shankland's platoon came under heavy enemy fire during the Battle of Passchendaele in October 1917. He managed to reach battalion headquarters and return with reinforcements and a plan for a counter-attack.

His story was featured in the Canadian film Passchendaele, and his portrait hangs in the Canadian War Museum.

The new stamp featuring Clarke, Hall and Shankland is available online through Canada Post's website or at postal outlets across the country.