Winnipeg police investigating possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from convention centre supersite

The Winnipeg Police Service says it's investigating a possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from the downtown RBC Convention Centre vaccination site.

Neither the police service nor the provincial government are providing any details, but CBC News was informed that police were called to investigate last weekend.

"WPS is aware of this theft and is currently investigating," Winnipeg police public information officer Const. Dani McKinnon said in an email to CBC News.

"WPS were contacted on Saturday regarding the theft of vaccine. It is currently being investigated," she said, adding no other information can be provided at this point.

"I can't get into any specifics regarding the initiation of the investigation or how it has progressed."

The province has "referred information to the Winnipeg Police Service regarding an unaccounted box of vaccine from the RBC supersite," a provincial spokesperson said in a statement to CBC, adding no further details are available right now.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,948,557 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba, the province says. To date, 83.9 per cent of Manitobans age 12 and up have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.9 per cent have received two.