City of Winnipeg weighing whether to implement vaccine mandate for staff

The City of Winnipeg is looking at whether to follow the provincial government's lead and make vaccinations mandatory for employees.

Earlier this week, Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin announced a vaccine mandate for some of the province's public service, including health care workers, teachers and corrections staff.

In an email, a city spokesperson said they are evaluating what that means for city services and operations, "and how we can align our efforts with theirs, including looking at the potential introduction of a vaccination policy."

A spokesperson for Mayor Brian Bowman sent a similar statement to CBC News as well.

"The mayor's expectation is that the City of Winnipeg will undertake to align with the Province where feasible."

At least half of city councillors CBC News spoke with say that's the direction the city should take, including Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), who has been calling for mandatory jabs for city staff for more than a month.

"I'm the first to stand up and say the government has their hands in far too many things, but now we are in a situation where it's a matter of life and death for some and it's a matter of saving the economy we know," he said.

"There is too much at stake."

Unions weigh in

If that's the direction the city wants to take, they need to have discussions with their unions about how it would work, said Gord Delbridge, president of CUPE Local 500, which represents some city workers.

He said he's had some conversations with city managers about the issue, but nothing formal.

"At this point in time I don't know what is going to be implemented and I don't want to speculate," said Delbridge.

But Alex Forrest, head of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, says his union strongly supports a vaccine mandate, especially since firefighters are in close contact with people in their day-to-day work.

"It is a simple decision for us because we believe it will save lives, not only among the firefighters but within the public," said Forrest.

He says he thinks vaccine mandates are crucial given that the province's vaccination rate has plateaued in recent weeks and a fourth wave of the pandemic is imminent.

"We have reached a level with this new variant, the delta variant, that I believe there is no choice."

CBC News asked every member of Winnipeg's city council if they supported a vaccine mandate.

Nine responded, all of whom said yes, though some had conditions that include allowing exemptions for health reasons or offering an option to get tested frequently for COVID-19 instead of getting vaccinated.