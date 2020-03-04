'We just have to keep fighting': Winnipeg students walk out for Wet'suwet'en

Hundreds of students marched through the streets of downtown Winnipeg Wednesday, bringing a message of solidarity with a group of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs to the Manitoba Legislature.

"We just have to keep fighting," said Kelsey Halldorson, a fourth-year University of Winnipeg student.

"And if that means more protests, more traffic inconveniences, then that's what's it's going to have to be."

At issue is a $6.6-billion, 670-kilometre pipeline project, slated to cross through traditional Wet'suwet'en territory in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink, the company behind the pipeline, signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline's path. Five Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, though, say the project has no authority without their consent.

The hereditary chiefs and their supporters set up camp along the proposed pipeline route in protest, which has led to a number of rallies in support across Canada, including several in Manitoba.

University of Winnipeg student Kelsey Halldorson says protests must continue until Wet'suwet'en rights are respected. (Sam Samson/CBC)

On Wednesday, the protesters started their walk from the U of W campus at Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street. Many carried signs with messages such as "respect Indigenous rights" and "you can't arrest us all."

Among their ranks were members of the Manitoba Indigenous Law Students Association.

"We've hit a watershed moment," says association member Binesi Boulanger, of Berens River First Nation.

"People are fed up. I'm fed up too."

Boulanger doesn't believe the federal government and Coastal GasLink have been negotiating in good faith.

Antonio Barraza Luna and Binesi Boulanger of the Manitoba Indigenous Law Association believe talks with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs haven't been respectful. (Sam Samson/CBC)

"They were given an alternate route [for the pipeline] and they didn't want to listen," she said. "This is just about taking that last two per cent of our land."

Fellow Manitoba Indigenous Law Students Association member Antonio Barraza Luna echoed those sentiments.

"It just seems outright malicious," he said. "It's not their land."

The law student from Mexico says she has Apache heritage, and wishes people would take Indigenous struggles over land rights to heart.

"I hope people start empathizing more. Even if it doesn't affect them directly, they should still care."

Students from the University of Winnipeg, University of Manitoba and Université de Saint-Boniface met at the U of W's downtown campus and marched to the provincial legislature. (Fern Detillieux/Radio-Canada)

The demonstration was one of dozens across Canada Wednesday. The Canadian Federation of Students says members from at least 32 universities took part, including the University of Winnipeg, University of Manitoba and Université de Saint-Boniface.

A CFS press release calls for Ottawa, the RCMP and Coastal GasLink to allow the Wet'suwet'en the right to give free, prior and informed consent on the project, as called for in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"Students across the country stand firmly in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and will continue to do so until their demands have been fully met," says the student federation's statement.

It goes on to take aim at its own members' schools.

"Our academic institutions are complicit in this violent violation of Wet'suwet'en sovereignty," says the CFS, claiming many universities continue to make pension investments in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and other fossil fuel industries.

Halldorson agrees that environmental concerns often overlap with First Nations issues.

"It's not just the Indigenous people's land," said the education student, whose heritage includes Ojibway roots. "It's our land, it's our planet. And we need to fight for it."

The CFS is calling for police and other security forces to be withdrawn from Wet'suwet'en lands immediately.