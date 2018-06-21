City wants firefighters union president to pay back salary

Winnipeg city council wants to be reimbursed for any part of Alex Forrest's salary covered by the city's coffers.

Council voted 13-1 in favour Thursday of providing administration with the mandate to pursue a full refund of Forrest's salary from the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

Coun. Ross Eadie was the lone dissenting voice. Coun. John Orlikow was absent from the vote.

Taxpayers have paid nearly two-thirds of Forrest's salary in recent years due to a controversial arrangement with the city.

Last week, Mayor Brian Bowman said he found a loophole that would allow the city to renegotiate the controversial clause that had taxpayers on the hook for two-thirds of the union boss' salary.

The city struck a deal with the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg in January 2014, in which it agreed to pay 60 per cent of Forrest's salary while he was on leave from his job to work full-time for the union. The city had previously paid Forrest's full salary, although there was no written agreement to do so.

Mayor Brian Bowman says his motion will give city staff direction to renegotiate a controversial agreement with the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg that has taxpayers paying most of president Alex Forrest's salary. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The mayor's motion calls on staff to report back to council once an agreement has been reached or if, within 30 days, city negotiators cannot come to an agreement with the union.

Bowman said Thursday it is time for the salary arrangement with Forrest to change. He's only union leader whose salary is at least partially covered by taxpayers, Bowman believes.

He previously said his motion would not reopen the collective agreement with firefighters but provides direction to public service in executing the contract.

News of the 2014 agreement, outlined in a letter of understanding between the city and the union, was revealed in January. At the time, Bowman said he wasn't "happy about it" and called for it to be "scrapped as soon as possible."

The firefighters' new contract, which was approved by council in April 2017, includes a letter of understanding that presents an opportunity to get a better deal for taxpayers, Bowman has argued.

It consists of just one sentence: "The parties agree that they will come to an agreement regarding union president leave and reimbursement." It is signed by both Forrest and a representative from the public service.

Union leader willing to hear concerns

Forrest has argued that his 2014 agreement still stands.

He believes signing the letter of understanding last year upheld the agreement, which states the 60-40 wage split would continue until Forrest was no longer president of the union, he said in a written statement last week.

Forrest said if the city wishes to change the agreement, it would have to put a proposal in writing before the city's contract with firefighters expires in late 2020.

Still, he said he wants to have positive negotiations with the city and hear concerns councillors may have.

Forrest earned $116,342 in 2016, says the city's compensation disclosure that year, and nearly $70,000 was covered by taxpayers.

The 2014 letter of understanding also included a provision that allowed Forrest to be promoted to captain while working for the union, which gave him a pay raise.

In 2014 and 2015, before he was promoted, Forrest earned slightly less as a lieutenant, costing the city just over $60,000 for each of the two years.

