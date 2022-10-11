Strike confusion: Winnipeg's largest union says tentative agreement reached, but city says no

A strike that could have involved thousands of City of Winnipeg workers, set to start first thing Wednesday, has been paused by the union, which says a tentative agreement has been reached.

But the city says that's not actually true — there is no deal.

"While the city is encouraged to learn that the union was pausing potential strike action, it's important to note that negotiations are ongoing, and that both parties have not reached a tentative agreement at this time," a news release on Tuesday morning stated.

"The city is seeking clarity from CUPE regarding the statement it issued," Michael Jack, the city's chief administrative officer, said in the release.

"We acknowledge that this latest development is a confusing one for our employees and for Winnipeggers who rely on our programs and services. The city remains hopeful that it can reach a settlement with the union without a labour disruption."

The Canadian Union of Public Employees issued a news release on Monday evening that said its negotiators had struck a tentative agreement to replace the contract that expired in 2021. The union-imposed deadline for a deal was 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The union said if there were no deal by then, 5,000 members would hit the picket lines.

The agreement halted the planned the strike action, CUPE said in its release.

It added that the agreement is contingent on approval from the city's executive policy committee and a vote by the union membership. That process is expected to happen over the next few days, the CUPE release said.

"Both parties worked hard over the weekend with the help of the conciliator to get this deal done and put a pause on strike action," CUPE Local 500 president Gord Delbridge said in the release.

"Ultimately, it will be up to the membership to decide if the offer is acceptable."

The union said it was not publicly releasing any details of the proposed settlement until members had an opportunity to review and vote on it.

The date, time and location of membership meetings and voting will be sent to members once the details have been finalized, it said.

CBC News has reached out to CUPE for a response to the city's release but has not yet heard back.