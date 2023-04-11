No charges laid against Winnipeg taxi driver accused of harassing woman

Winnipeg police say no charges have been laid against a Unicity taxi driver who was accused of harassment and assault by a young woman.

On Mar. 19, Kyrra Kematch alleged she was harassed, assaulted and made to feel unsafe by a cab driver who was taking her home after work in the St. Vital area.

Winnipeg police told CBC News the investigation is now closed and no charges are being laid against the driver.

Kematch said mid-trip, the driver asked her if she was Indigenous. She told him she is Cree.

The 18-year-old woman said she felt uncomfortable and decided to get out at a nearby grocery store. She alleged the driver also got out and put his arm around her waist, squeezed her and took photos with her even though she asked him to stop.

"I told him: 'Don't touch me and don't take photos of me.' He kept doing it anyway," she told CBC News at the time.

Kematch filed a police report shortly after. Unicity also immediately suspended the driver.

Police wouldn't elaborate on why charges were not being pursued, or address what the video from inside the vehicle showed.

Unicity general manager Gagandeep Brar said he is happy the police investigation is complete, and that the accusations affected the driver emotionally.

He said the driver was back on the road roughly a week after the allegations, but was barred from doing any pickups from addresses related to Kematch as a precaution.

"He was blocked from that address," Brar said. "Now he cannot go there anytime and whenever we receive any call from that address this driver will not be sent over there."

Brar said the city's Vehicle for Hire department is still finishing its own investigation into the incident and the company is awaiting the final report.

Kematch did not respond to requests for comment by CBC News after the police investigation was complete.