From drones to binoculars, Winnipeggers band together to send supplies to Ukraine

Yana Syvolos stands before a table of radios, first-aid kits, drones and other donated items she helped gather to send back to Ukraine this week.

Syvolos, who moved to Canada from Ukraine when she was 11, posted a call for supplies on social media Monday with a list of items needed for people fighting in Ukraine.

She says the list came in part from wanting to help a family friend from Winnipeg who is headed to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, to enlist in their army.

"I definitely feel almost guilty being here and not being there for my family," Syvolos said. "Doing this made me feel better and made my parents feel better that we were doing something to help."

Winnipeggers have organized a series of donation drives in an effort to send funds and items to Ukraine as the country grapples with an invasion by Russian forces.

The invasion, now in its sixth day, continues to pound civilian targets in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, while a convoy of tanks and other military vehicles threatens the capital, Kyiv. Overnight Monday, many Ukrainian civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

Syvolos is helping solicit donations online based on a list of needs her friend provided. As of Monday she had raised $1,500, purchased a drone, medical supplies, binoculars, several two-way radios and more to send with her friend to Ukraine.

Most donors so far aren't Ukrainian, Syvolos says most donors so far haven't been Ukrainian-Canadians: "I'm just so happy to see the world supporting us — not just sharing information but financially supporting us it's amazing."

Maryna Prystaiko was putting her baby to bed when she heard Russia was invading late last week. Stunned and at a loss for what to do, she says she cried for the first couple days.

"We didn't know what to do," she said. "But now we understand now is not time to cry, we don't have time for that. We need to unite and we need to help."

Prystaiko, also originally from Ukraine, is friends with the same man heading to Ukraine. She, too, is helping gather things to send.

Suitcases full of medical supplies, two-way radios, drones, and binoculars in Maryna Prystaiko's home will be shipped to Ukraine this week. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

"Life for our people depends on that stuff," Prystaiko said Monday, her finger nails painted blue and yellow in honour of Ukraine. "I cannot be there. I want to, I wish to … If we cannot help there, we can help here."

She said she and others involved contacted a professional logistics adviser to help them figure out how to get the gear into the right hands.

Prystaiko says the outpouring of support that stemmed from a social media post asking for supplies came as a big surprise.

The list of items includes various medicines, medical equipment including tourniquets, more binoculars, two-way radios and more. Those who wish to help can also donate money, which will be used to purchase more expensive items, Prystaiko says.

Anna Karpenko, a volunteer with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Manitoba, is organizing a separate but related donation drive.

Karpenko called for supplies Monday afternoon on the Ukrainian Winnipeg Facebook page, seeking donations of drones, garbage bags, anti-burn gel, thermal underwear, bullet proof vests, foil and more.

People were asked to drop donations off at the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada on Main Street beginning from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Ten to 15 volunteers packaged about 100 boxes, each weighing 30 kilograms, of donations that rolled in during that time, Karpenko says.

"During all those four hours, people were just coming and coming and bringing things, and at the end we were drowned in things: medical supplies, tactical gear, blankets," she said. "It was overwhelming and we were humbled."

Volunteers are accepting donations again Tuesday at the UNF building at 935 Main St. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From there, the international freight business Meest Corp., based in Toronto, will be sending shipments to Ukraine via Poland on Wednesday free of charge, Karpenko says.

Maryna Prystaiko says she did not expect the outpouring of donations and support she has seen in the past couple of days. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Paula Havixbeck, who dropped off items at the building Monday night, says she felt compelled to help when she saw Karpenko's post on the Ukrainian Winnipeg Facebook page.

"The lady who greeted us was just inundated," said the former Winnipeg city councillor for River Heights who has ties to Ukraine. She says she was struck by the list of things currently unavailable to some people in Ukraine.

"If people on the ground don't have bandages … hopefully this gets to the people who need it the most," Havixbeck said.

Due to the support received so far, Karpenko says, the donation drive will collect more donations next Monday at the same place and during the same hours.

"I did not realize the extent of this kindness and the ability of people to get together and organize and do everything quickly," Karpenko said. "This is something that needs to be done fairly quickly and, oh my God, this has been amazing."