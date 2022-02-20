Winnipeg truckers' protest would end after meeting with prime minister, organizers say

The organizers of a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and restrictions in downtown Winnipeg say they won't go anywhere until they get a meeting with the prime minister.

As armed police in Ottawa moved in on protesters in their city, representatives of a Winnipeg demonstration that's avoided the same hostility insisted on Saturday that their protest has been peaceful, applauded the professionalism of Winnipeg police and asked for an "open dialogue" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Caleb Brown, a co-organizer of the self-proclaimed "Winnipeg Freedom Convoy," said the group wasn't demanding specific actions from the prime minister, but rather a respectful discussion between the parties.

"That is our only request. If we can open up dialogue with the prime minister, if we can have a human-to-human conversation, that is all we're asking right now and we will leave," Brown said.

The group held a news conference Saturday afternoon at one of the trailers they've parked on Memorial Boulevard.

They've blocked a stretch of the street leading toward the Manitoba Legislative Building for a protest now entering its third week, as they air their grievances against an array of COVID-19 measures, including vaccination mandates.

Opponents of Canada's COVID-19 restrictions gather in front of the Manitoba Legislature on Saturday afternoon to advocate for an end on all of those measures. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Brown said an audience with the prime minister would recognize the concerns of people fed up with COVID-19 measures that they say have impacted their lives and livelihoods.

"All we're asking for is a conversation," he said, saying they wouldn't be "hard questions" they'd be asking.

"If we can start recognizing each other's opinions and start to come together to learn about what is separating us, then we will feel that what we've done here has been worthwhile and we will pack up and we will leave these grounds."

Ottawa convoy couldn't get audience with PM

It's unclear how successful the protesters in Winnipeg would be, as the larger demonstration in Ottawa — which ensnared the city's downtown and prompted the federal government to invoke special emergency powers — has not garnered a meeting with the prime minister.

A request for comment from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday was not immediately returned.

Brown said members of the Winnipeg group have had discussions with Conservative MPs, but they wouldn't reveal who they have spoken with.

Although a number of similar protests across Canada have ended — or, in the case of Ottawa's protest, is being broken up with force — the long-running demonstration in downtown Winnipeg has had both organizers and police speaking of the importance of working together to ensure a peaceful protest.

Through negotiations between the parties, the Winnipeg protest is no longer permanently occupying Broadway and participants stopped their once-regular honking to two designated times each day.

Brown said in an interview Friday that police had asked them to move their protest exclusively onto Memorial.

At Saturday's news conference, truck driver Raymond Garand read from a prepared statement, thanking Winnipeg police for their "continued professionalism and dialogue," the Manitoba government for trying to bridge divides and Premier Heather Stefanson on her "willingness to show bold leadership and in bringing communities together."

The province has moved to eliminate all public health mandates by March 15, but Stefanson insisted that the roll-back of restrictions has nothing to do with the protest in front of the legislative grounds.

Garand added that he is disappointed by the actions of police in Ottawa, describing the people protesting there as peaceful.

Some demonstrators in the nation's capital had refused to heed repeated requests to vacate, with Ottawa's interim police chief describing some participants as being aggressive toward police.

Many in the crowd on Memorial Boulevard were in a celebratory mood on Saturday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Similar to past weekends, the number of participants at the Winnipeg encampment ballooned on Saturday, with demonstrators, many in a celebratory mood, lining up along Broadway and waving at vehicles driving by.

Several vehicles occupied the median on Saturday afternoon, despite the organizers telling police they would clear the area.

Garand said the organizers of the protest could not police the actions of visitors. Later, Brown explained the group had been asking people to clear away.

The news conference began with a supporter in the crowd announcing he was taking video of the proceedings to keep the mainstream media accountable. A few of the demonstrators and their supporters sometimes clashed with one reporter, which ultimately led Brown to call on everyone involved to "rein it in."