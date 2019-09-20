Wheelchair users say Winnipeg Transit system needs improvement 'in big ways' to reduce pass-ups

University students know first-hand that the fall in Winnipeg is the most inconsistent time of year for catching buses — with many running late or being so full they drive past waiting passengers — but it's also a challenging time for wheelchair users who rely on public transit.

"There have been circumstances where I have had to wait for the third bus to be able to board, the first two being too full for me to board," said Jesse Turner, an accessibility advisor at the University of Winnipeg who uses a wheelchair and takes Winnipeg Transit.

Turner and other wheelchair users say more buses and stricter rules governing who is allowed to use priority seating areas on transit buses could solve the issue of "pass-ups" — buses that drive past stops because they're too full to pick up any more passengers.

Fall tends to be the worst season for pass-ups, largely because of the boost in riders heading to Winnipeg universities in September and October. Thousands are left waiting, most often at routes servicing the University of Manitoba such as the 160, 162 and 75.

But the routes where pass-ups happen most to wheelchair users are concentrated on Portage Avenue and in the downtown area: the 16, 11, 18 and 21. Pass-ups happen most in the summer and early fall for people in wheelchairs.

Review routes where wheelchair pass-ups happen most:

City data suggests wheelchair pass-ups have declined slightly overall in recent years, but the consistent spikes in summer and fall have long been a problem and are "not at all surprising," said Turner.

'Room for improvement'

Megan Clarke, a case councillor with the province who works in social services, said she uses a combination of Transit Plus (formerly Handi-Transit) and Winnipeg Transit to get around.

"I think there are some very qualified people that are looking at those issues, so I don't want to step on toes, but I mean, there's room for improvement in big ways," she said.

Clarke prefers to use regular transit during the summer because the volume of buses on the road allows her to work spontaneous hang-outs and errands into her schedule, whereas Transit Plus requires users to book trips 24-hours in advance.

"This means I can get a last-minute invitation to go somewhere and I have the freedom to do that, and that's really huge in terms of quality of life for myself, for anyone," she said.

One issue for wheelchair users, says Jesse Turner, is that the city has no firm rules ensuring the space at the front of the bus will be reserved only for those in scooters or wheelchairs. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

But Clarke has experienced pass-ups in the summer and fall, and feels the city could improve the situation with more buses on problem routes for wheelchair users.

"It's just the responsible thing to do," said Clarke.

"It can really impact people badly if they can't get to an appointment … or school or medical trips that people are trying to get to. Maybe it's just getting out to see friends and family and accessing your community, and that is so important."

Review data on seasonal wheelchair pass-up spikes below:

Clarke and Turner both say one source of pass-ups on Portage Avenue and in the downtown relates to who is currently permitted to use the wheelchair accessible spaces on Winnipeg Transit buses.

"Every once in a while it gets a little tricky when you've got a big stroller or somebody with a walker or lots of bags," she said.

'First come, first serve'

Turner suggests the heart of the issue is the city has no firm rules ensuring the space at the front of the bus will be reserved only for those in scooters or wheelchairs.

"Transit operates on a first-come, first-serve basis: often drivers will let ambulatory riders on the bus first, leaving no room for a wheelchair user," she said.

Turner said wheelchair users need to be given priority at all times.

"There is no policy in place regarding the number of strollers and mobility devices [that] can be loaded onto a bus. It's completely at the discretion of the driver," she said.

"There is only 'courtesy' seating on buses. Other passengers are expected to vacate this area, but often do not, creating conflict between riders. Bus drivers are not expected to intervene if non-disabled passengers refuse to move."

Jesse Turner is an accessibility adviser for the University of Winnipeg. (Jesse Turner/Facebook)

Winnipeg Transit spokesperson Alissa Clark said there are two priority seating areas in each city bus to be shared by wheelchairs, scooters, people with non-visible disabilities and passengers with strollers.

"If those two spaces are full, the bus will have no choice but to pass-up the individual in the wheelchair or scooter," she said in a statement Thursday.

Reliable and consistent service is of the "utmost importance" to Winnipeg Transit, Clark said, and data on pass-ups is informing ongoing work on the Winnipeg Transit Master Plan, which could include changes to the route network.

Megan Clarke looks forward to those changes.

"I hope that we all just kind of keep working as the city and the community to just help resolve some of these issues."

Review the stops where wheelchair pass ups happen most: