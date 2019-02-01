Ex-Transit operator says city must do more to protect drivers like Irvine Fraser

A former Winnipeg Transit operator is pointing the finger squarely at the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Transit for fostering a dangerous environment that left drivers like Irvine Jubal Fraser in harm's way.

Chantale Garand resigned from her post on Nov. 9, following the stabbing death of Fraser at the hands of passenger Brian Kyle Thomas.

"[I had] this intense feeling of anger that Winnipeg Transit and the City of Winnipeg had allowed this to happen," said Garand.

"Ultimately their inaction over the years has created the conditions for abuse of drivers and assaults of passengers to continue and [remain] unchecked."

A 12-member jury convicted Thomas of second-degree murder on Thursday evening.

"My heart really hurts for Jubal's family for having to go through this all over again. Knowing what happened to him, and how viciously he was murdered it's difficult," said Garand.

Thomas received an automatic life sentence, and will not be eligible for parole for a period of 10 to 25 years.

The murder caused Garand, a six-year operator, to demand better of Winnipeg Transit, which is owned and operated by the city.

"This murder was a huge event in my life and other drives, and ultimately resulted in many retirements and resignations including my own," she said.

"I think that these workers know that they deserve better, and the passengers deserve better."

Garand insisted that the safety of drivers was a major talking point leading up to the murder of Fraser, but their concerns were swept aside.

"They weren't hearing any of it and it was only after my resignation that I was able to channel those feelings and that anger and try and make a difference for drivers still driving," she said.

"My safety and the choice of that [resulted in] having to leave, for me safety was paramount."

Garand says she would often work the night shift and knew there were significants risks posed, due to a lack of safety and policies put in place.

Years later, Garand's feelings about the driver safety remain the same.

"It's still an issue that's super important to me that I'm going to continue to work for," she said.

"I still have family that works there I still have pals that I met there."

'Really offensive' suggestion

With everyone closely following the court case this past week, Garand was shocked to see how the defence tried to suggest Fraser was the aggressor.

"I hope the deeper healing is able to take place for their family knowing that the pathetic defence, that offensive defence was rejected," she said.

"I could not believe how the defence presented."

Garand said it was irresponsible for the defence to suggest Fraser might have been the one to produce the weapon that ultimately killed him.

"The fact that they said a bus driver would be carrying a knife on them and then attack that passenger was just really offensive," she said.

With the Fraser case now being wrapped up, Garand believes it will give drivers some ease, but doesn't solve the larger problem.

"I think that drivers will be able to get some healing, some closure, however the work isn't done yet," said Garand.

"Drivers cannot, and will not just let it go."