Shakeup in Winnipeg Transit union leadership might signal tough contract negotiations ahead

A change of leadership in the union representing Winnipeg Transit drivers might signal its members plan to take a tougher stance as they head into negotiations for a new contract with the city this year.

In a vote last month, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 members voted out former president Romeo Ignacio and elected Chris Scott, a union member and transit operator for more than two decades.

"I felt we had to be more visible, more assertive in our issues and our demands of what we need to have a safe workplace and an effective and functional transit system," Scott said, explaining why he decided to run for the top job with the union in an interview with CBC News.

"We don't seem to be having our voice heard by asking things politely. There is a requirement for co-operation to an extent, but … when things are continually going downhill, you need to stand up and shout that we need this, we need that."

The shakeup in the union comes as the current contract is set to expire Jan. 7.

Safety, wages and difficulties keeping up with current bus schedules are likely to be among the top issues the union and city representatives will hash out during collective bargaining, Scott says.

Although he says no one wants a strike,the possibility is "not off the table."

"Over the last few contract negotiations, we've continued to inch closer and closer and closer to going on strike, and with what we experienced through the pandemic from the city, it may even get closer now," Scott said.

Recent years have seen Winnipeg Transit struggle to address persistent safey concerns among drivers and passengers, while diminished ridership due to the pandemic and frozen provincial funding transfers have forced the system to scale back service.

"Through years of cutbacks to the scheduling, our operators can't keep these schedules on time, and that is creating frustration with the public and making the possibility of assault more likely," Scott said.

New ATU 1505 president Chris Scott has been a transit operator for more than two decades. (Amalgamated Transit Union)

Although Ignacio is a "very smart man," Scott said, he didn't feel Ignacio was assertive enough in demanding fixes to the transit system.

Ignacio had been president of the union since 2020. In the same vote that saw Scott defeat Ignacio 457-293, former vice-president James Van Gerwen narrowly lost to Derek Hanley 491-484.

"I would just like to say that it has been an honour and a privilege to have served the ATU members for the last three years," Ignacio said

"The pandemic has had a major impact on transit and I can only wish the new ATU executive board won't have to deal with the challenges that we faced."

Budget frozen

While the pandemic exacerbated many of the challenges facing Winnipeg Transit, Scott says problems have been brewing for years.

Since 2016, the Manitoba government has frozen the amount of money it gives to the city for transit operations, which used to be shared 50/50.

Drivers and passengers have also raised concerns about safety for years. There have been numerous reports of assaults on buses, including an incident last week in which a passenger disarmed a man wielding a machete.

Scott wants governments to do more to address the underlying causes of safety issues, such as a lack of affordable housing and mental health supports.

A spokesperson for the city did not respond to questions about the issues the union plans to raise during collective bargaining, or the more assertive approach members appear to be taking heading into negotiations.

"The city is looking forward to setting dates with the ATU to negotiate early in the new year and is committed to negotiating in a fair and reasonable manner," David Driedger said in an email.